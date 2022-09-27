By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 13:21
Man who shot Russian commander at military enlistment office in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia reveals motive Russia Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv
The man responsible for shooting the Russian commander at a military enlistment office in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, told investigators why he opened fire at the military enlistment office.
It was reportedly related to the death of his friend in the SSO and the summons that came to his brother.
Investigators questioned Ruslan Zinin, who started the shooting at the Ust-Ilimsk military enlistment office.
According to Zinin, he decided to commit the act after his cousin, 21-year-old Vasily Gurov, received a summons.
However, Ruslan told law enforcement officials that in March 2022 his best friend, 19-year-old Daniel, was killed during a special operation.
On September 26, Zinin entered the military registration and enlistment office and went up to the assembly hall together with all the men who had been mobilised.
As the military commissar, Colonel Eliseev, was speaking, Zinin began to ask him questions about his fallen friend.
At one point Ruslan pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and fired twice at the military commander.
After that, Zinin went to the fire exit, which turned out to be locked. Then he shot into the lock and opened the door, but was detained near the exit.
Colonel Yeliseyev himself is now in hospital in serious condition, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
