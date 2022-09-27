BREAKING UPDATE: Another two fires reportedly broken out in Malaga's Mijas Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 17:28

MotoGP confirms Kazakhstan race in 2023 as part new five-year deal. Image: MotoGP/Official

MotoGP has confirmed that there will be a race in Kazakhstan race which marks the start of a new five-year deal.

The FIM MotoGP World Championship is coming to Kazakhstan, event organisers announced on Tuesday, September 27.

“2023 marks the start of a new five-year deal that sees MotoGP touch down in a new region of the world as the stunning Sokol International Racetrack joins the calendar,” they said.

They added: “Located just outside Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, Sokol is a brand-new motorsport complex constructed in the heart of Central Asia.

“The region will be a new pitstop for MotoGP as the sport continues to expand around the world, engaging with new markets and fanbases.

“Kazakhstan will also become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949, a perfect landmark number to celebrate the ever-expanding history of the world’s first motorsport World Championship, and Sokol International Racetrack will be the 74th venue to host a premier class Grand Prix.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

