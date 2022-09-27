MotoGP confirms Kazakhstan race in 2023 as part new five-year deal

The FIM MotoGP World Championship is coming to Kazakhstan, event organisers announced on Tuesday, September 27.

“2023 marks the start of a new five-year deal that sees MotoGP touch down in a new region of the world as the stunning Sokol International Racetrack joins the calendar,” they said.

They added: “Located just outside Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, Sokol is a brand-new motorsport complex constructed in the heart of Central Asia.

“The region will be a new pitstop for MotoGP as the sport continues to expand around the world, engaging with new markets and fanbases.