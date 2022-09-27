Music legend Nick Lowe set to hit Mallorca in October on postponed tour date

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 18:23

Music legend Nick Lowe will be in Mallorca on October 8

British singer-songwriter, Nick Lowe will perform a long-awaited concert in the Auditorio de Alcúdia in Palma de Mallorca on October 8, originally scheduled for 2020.

Lowe is embarking on a European tour that will see him perform in Amsterdam, Madrid and London as well as Mallorca, on a tour that has been rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The British artist has an extensive career spanning more than four decades. Lowe has proved his style hugely versatile, creating songs of diverse genres including country, rock, punk, pop and new wave music. Described as the “English headmaster of rock”, some of his biggest hits include “Cruel to Be Kind” and “I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass”. Lowe is also famed for writing music and producing songs for artists including Elvis Costello.

Lowe’s legacy as a songwriter is also notable, with Arctic Monkeys singer, Alex Turner citing him as an influence on the band’s music.

Tickets for the event start at €33 and are still available online from: https://tickets.wegow.com/events/nick-lowe