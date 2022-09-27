By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 18:09

New Zealand imposes further sanctions on Russia's political elite including Ramzan Kadyrov Credit: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock.com

New Zealand has imposed further sanctions are being imposed on members of President Putin’s inner circle and other representatives of Russia’s political elite, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as part of the Governments ongoing response to the war in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

New Zealand’s sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov and further members of Russia’s political elite were announced by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“Ukraine has been clear that the most important action we can take to help them are our ongoing sanctions and supporting them through the conflict, as we continue to do,” Nanaia Mahuta stated.

“By targeting these individuals we join global efforts in placing pressure on Putin and those supporting his illegal war in Ukraine.

“Aotearoa New Zealand first moved against powerful and wealthy individuals in Russia with sanctions on political elites in March and May of this year.

“Today’s sanctions target 19 additional members of Putin’s inner circle who support the illegal invasion of Ukraine and who have been rewarded for their loyalty with wealth and influence.”

“Those sanctioned today include Federal Ministers, non-permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, relatives of Putin, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of the Chechen Republic, part of the Russian Federation.”

“These individuals are part of a network of influence around Putin and have used their positions to threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has already caused thousands of deaths, a massive humanitarian crisis and untold suffering.”

“Any steps by Russia that risk a further escalation of the war in Ukraine are reckless and irresponsible.

“Russia’s so-called “referenda” in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine constitute a new and additional act of aggression and a breach of fundamental rules of international law.”

“Aotearoa New Zealand strongly condemns Russia’s actions. Since the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act in March, Aotearoa New Zealand has imposed sanctions on over 1000 individuals and entities, a key part of our efforts to hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The news follows reports of Ramzan Kadyrov Russia’s Chechen leader boasting how easy it was for his forces to liquidate Ukrainian units, as reported on Monday, September 26.

