BREAKING UPDATE: Footage emerges of Nord Stream leaks as sabotage not ruled out

FIRST footage has emerged of the “unprecedented” Nord Stream leaks in what looks likely to be a result of sabotage, according to experts.

UPDATE 3 pm (September 27) – The first picture taken by a Danish F-16 pilot of one of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks shows huge bubbles appearing from under the Baltic Sea.

While video footage shows the surface area of the largest gas leak shows a “disturbance” of well over 1 kilometre in diameter, according to the Danish armed forces.

Photo from a Danish F-16. This is an absolutely massive rupture. Water disturbances for the largest leak is around 1km in diameter, for the smallest it is 200m. Even the smallest is an absolutely enormous leak. pic.twitter.com/AJFtIrb98H — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) September 27, 2022

UPDATE 11.55 am (September 27) – Russia has called the accident on the Nord Stream alarming, as the Danish frigate Absalon is being sent to Nord Stream gas leak areas around Bornholm, where there have been several gas leaks and the vessel will monitor the area.

The press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said on Tuesday, September 27 that the Nord Stream leaks are very alarming.

“Yes, there was actually information yesterday, it came from both Gazprom and the operating company. This is very alarming news, indeed we are talking about some kind of destruction in the pipe, it is not yet clear what kind, in the Danish economic zone,” Peskov told reporters.

“…This is an issue related to the energy security of the whole continent,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around Nord Stream.

According to the Danish Energy Agency, there are three possible causes of the gas leaks.

1. A shipwreck

2. Construction defect

3. Deliberate act

“It is of course worrying that there are three incidents roughly simultaneously.”

While others have suggested that “Russia did it to drop hints about what they could do to pipelines from Norway.”

Two scenarios: 1) a friendly nation did it to limit Germany's options (seems very unlikely to me). 2) Russia did it to drop hints about what they could do to pipelines from Norway. If natural gas from Norway is disrupted, all bets are off. https://t.co/o9nciuUFie — Aslak Berg (@BergAslak) September 27, 2022

ORIGINAL 10.10 AM (September 27) – Multiple leaks have been reported along the Nord Stream system, operators have called it “unprecedented” and sabotaged is feared, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

“Damage to three offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented,” Nord Stream AG said after Sweden confirmed that Nord Stream 1 is leaking gas into Swedish waters.

The news follows the Nord Stream 2 pipeline gas leak which was reported near Bornholm island in Denmark on Monday, September 26.

Some German government sources have suggested that this is “a targeted attack”.

“It is not yet possible to estimate the timeframe for Nord Stream’s gas transportation infrastructure to be restored to serviceability,” the operator said.

Danish frigate Absalon is being sent to Nord Stream gas leak areas around Bornholm, where there have been several gas leaks and the vessel will monitor the area.

It will warn civilian shipping traffic that they must keep their distance, according to Danish news outlet DR Nyheder.

