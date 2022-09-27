State of emergency may be introduced in Russia’s North Ossetia on the border with Georgia

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 11:06

State of emergency may be introduced in North Ossetia on the border with Georgia. Image: Kharkhan Oleg/Shutterstock.com

A state of emergency may be imposed in North Ossetia on the border with Georgia due to the influx of Russians from other regions after the announcement of partial mobilisation, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

According to the head of the region, Sergei Menyailo, who was speaking on VKontakte’s Solovyov Live show said that following the amount of Russians gathering at the border, a state of emergency may be imposed in North Ossetia on the border with Georgia.

“We have deployed a reinforcement task force at the [Upper Lars] checkpoint itself since yesterday,” he said.

“Now the situation is being assessed, and I will probably decide to introduce a partial state of emergency, deploy a temporary accommodation centre there, because women and children, the base – the male population, from almost all regions – are there,” as reported by RBC.

On Monday, September 26, Russia’s FSB denied that a checkpoint was being set up at the Georgia border and said military personnel onsite were just there to make sure Russians don’t leave the country without “completing any border formalities.”

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that Russian military personnel were deployed to the Verkhniy Lars border crossing on the border with Georgia in case of a border breach.

“An APC is moving there, but it is not moved there to set up a checkpoint. Roughly speaking, it is a reserve just in case the reservists want to break through the checkpoint and leave the country without any border formalities,” the FSB said at the time while stressing that the military has moved there “for this purpose only.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.