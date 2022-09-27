By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 12:33

President of Belarus offers condolences to Putin following Russia's Izhevsk school shooting Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, has offered his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s Izhevsk school shooting, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

The President of Belarus offered his condolences to Putin following Russia’s Izhevsk school shooting in a statement that read:

“Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the tragedy in the Izhevsk school.”

“The head of state said that it was with deep pain that Belarus learned the news about the tragedy in the Izhevsk school that led to numerous victims:”

“The news of the deaths of innocent children, whose lives were interrupted after they had barely begun, echoed with unbearable pain in our hearts.”

“On behalf of all Belarusians and himself, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences and words of immense sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The school shooting at school number 88 on Pushkinskaya street, Izhevsk, Russia was reported on Monday, September 26.

The death toll in the Izhevsk school shooting in Russia rose to 13 people. Among them are seven children.

The news follows reports that Aleksandr Eliseev, a Russian commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, was shot at a military enlistment office on Monday, September 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.