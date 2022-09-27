By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 13:56

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine fires Ambassador to the Netherlands and Switzerland Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Ukraine’s latest decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and Switzerland was published on the President’s official website, stating:

“DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE NO. 669/2022”

“On dismissal of M.Kononenko from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.”

“To dismiss Maksym Oleksiyovych KONONENKO from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concurrently.”

“President of Ukraine V.Zelenskyy 27 September 2022”

“DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE NO. 670/2022”

“On dismissal of A.Rybchenko from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein.”

“To dismiss Mr. Artem Rybchenko from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation and from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein concurrently.”

“President of Ukraine V.Zelenskyy 27 September 2022.”

The news follows President Zelenskyy signing a decree on the appointment of a new ambassador to Malta and the Vatican.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.