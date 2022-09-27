By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 13:48

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine signs decree appointing new Ambassador to Malta and Vatican Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has signed a decree on the appointment of a new Ambassador to Malta and the Vatican, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Ukraine’s latest decree on the appointment of a new Ambassador to Malta and the Vatican was published on the President’s official website, stating:

“DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE №671/2022”

“On appointment of A.Yurash as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Sovereign Military Order of the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta.”

“To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Vatican H.E. Mr. Andrii V. YURASH Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Sovereign Military Order of Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta concurrently.”

“President of Ukraine V.Zelenskyy 27 September 2022”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed another decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The news comes after on Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

Now thousands of people have gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

