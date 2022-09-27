PSG striker Messi reportedly wants to leave Paris but will ‘refuse to return to Barcelona if Pique is there’

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 17:03

ACCORDING to journalist Marc Marba, PSG striker Lionel Messi will refuse to return to Barcelona if Pique is there.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi does not want to stay at the French club and plans to return to Barcelona, Marba wrote for La Porteria, suggesting that a deal would only be possible if Gerard Pique was not at the club.

The Argentine forward’s deal runs out in the summer (2023) and is reportedly ready to return to the Catalan club, but will refuse such an offer if central defender Gerard Pique plays for the team.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is said to be keen on the forward rejoining the Spanish giants.

Reports suggest that Messi and Pique are not on speaking terms and haven’t been since the latter stages of Messi’s career at the Camp Nou.

“Messi is clear that he does not want to continue next season in Paris. This will be his last season,” Marba said on Tuesday, September 27.

“Those around him say that with Gerard Piqué in the team, Messi will not return to Barça.”

During his time at Barcelona, he won 35 titles and won the Ballon d’Or six times.

He moved to PSG in August last year and has featured in all eight of the team’s matches in the French league this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Earlier on Tuesday, September 27, Pique’s former partner, Shakira, was ordered by a Spanish court to stand trial for tax fraud.

