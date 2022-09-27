By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 12:34

BREAKING: Russia reportedly looking to bring back death penalty following Izhevsk school tragedy. Image: Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S State Duma is reportedly in talks about bringing back the death penalty in Russia, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has reportedly asked the Russia’s State Duma to prepare a “protocol order for consultations with the Russian president and the government on the return of the death penalty for certain criminals,” as reported by Russian state media outlet RIA.

The death penalty request will be considered by the Duma by standing orders, according to the news site.

Speaking after the Izhevsk school tragedy, State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin asked parliamentarians on Tuesday, September 27, to hold urgent consultations with the president, government and law enforcement agencies on the return of the death penalty in Russia by court order for the organisers and perpetrators of terrorist acts against children and young people.

“Prepare an appropriate protocol order, and then it will be considered in accordance with the rules of procedure… This should all be discussed, analysed, and then we will come to a decision which will be supported by the majority,” Volodin replied to Zatulin.

As mentioned, a school shooting at school number 88 on Pushkinskaya street, Izhevsk, Russia was reported on Monday, September 26.

As a result of the shooting, the death toll rose to 13 people. Among them were seven children.

The attacker allegedly killed the security guard, walked on and began shooting at the children.

