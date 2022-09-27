By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 17:44

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects training of mobilised citizens Credit: mil.ru

Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergiy Shoigu, has inspected the training of mobilised citizens called up from the reserve at military training grounds of the Western Military District, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Russian Defence Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu the training of the mobilised citizens, including practical fire, tactical and medical training.

The exercises are being conducted with an increased intensity, including at night.

The head of the Russian military institution drew the command’s particular attention to the conditions of accommodation and the provision of hot meals to mobilized citizens, both at the unit’s location and in field conditions.

The news follows reports that the first results of referendum voting at polling stations in Russia on joining the Russian Federation, have been published, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Voting in referendums on becoming part of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is coming to an end.

In the latter three, voting ended at 4.pm Moscow time on Tuesday, September 27.

The news comes after reports that thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

