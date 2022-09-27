By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 19:20

Russia's Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reacts to being sanctioned by New Zealand Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has reacted to being sanctioned by New Zealand on Tuesday, September 27.

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted his reponse to New Zealand’s sanctions on his official telegram stating:

“Sanctions again. This time New Zealand. A bit forgetting where it is, I decided to check to see if New Zealand was the one sixteen thousand kilometres away.”

“That’s it! The one where I have nothing, where I keep nothing, and where I have an army of thousands of nobody. What have you got against me?”

“And how are you going to hurt me? It’s a rhetorical question, I already know you’re just trying to curry favor and shuffle off to your master.”

“Let’s put it this way. So that all countries can unanimously serve the U.S., announce on the same day the toughest package of sanctions against me! All countries at once. Make it the International Day of Sanctions against Kadyrov. And I’ll be celebrating it!”

“You can’t imagine what an amazing feeling it is to know that a man who comes from a small Chechen village is feared by a huge aggressor country and its satellites.”

“And there’s nothing they can do about that fear, only draw up papers.”

“I am not joking: the more sanctions, the more I get high!”

New Zealand imposed further sanctions are being imposed on members of President Putin’s inner circle and other representatives of Russia’s political elite, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to the war in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.