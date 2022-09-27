By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 11:30

School in Balashikha, Russia receives terrorist threat from "friend of Izhevsk shooter" Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

A school in Balashikha Russia has received a terrorist friend from a friend of Artyom Kazantsev, the shooter responsible for the attack on a school in Izhevsk just a day earlier, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

A school in Balashikha, Russia, has been urgently secured by police following a report from a “friend” of the Izhevsk gunman. He claimed that an attack was being prepared.

This morning, the deputy headmaster of School No. 14 in Balashikha received a text message from a stranger on his ‘Telegram’ service.

He introduced himself as a friend of Artyom Kazantsev who carried out the shooting in Izhevsk yesterday and said that now there would be more victims as six kilograms of TNT had been placed in the school.

To back up his words, the unknown man attached photos with a grenade, an assault rifle and explosives.

He also warned that “the ICU is prepared to do anything for your dead bodies” – probably referring to a neo-Nazi terrorist organisation.

The message also said that the management had 25 minutes to disarm the “pranks”. Teachers then called the fire brigade and police.

They did not find anything suspicious, but decided to take put the school under guard until the end of the school day, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

The news follows the tragic shooting at school number 88 on Pushkinskaya street, Izhevsk, Russia that was reported on Monday, September 26.

