By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 18:55

Spain launches Female Entrepreneurship Programme 'The Break'. Image: Spanish Government

140 European female entrepreneurs will participate in the programme.

The objectives of the programme are to contribute to reducing the gender gap in entrepreneurship, learn and improve the projects of the participating entrepreneurs and the creation of a European network of entrepreneurs, the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, September 27.

After sharing experiences in their innovation projects, the entrepreneurs will develop the projects in twelve local communities. In the communities, an entrepreneurial ecosystem will be generated as well as synergies and alliances that will allow them to promote business models toward a regenerative economy.

The programme, financed by Next Generation EU funds, is part of the Government’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and has a budget of €10M.

The Break aims to assist women entrepreneurs so that they can learn first-hand about the Spanish business ecosystem and establish business relationships with Spanish entities and invest in the country.

The Programme also aims to encourage the return of Spanish female talent.

22 European countries are to be represented in The Break.

Germany is the country where the programme has created the greatest impact, with 24 per cent of participants residing in that country, followed by Italy (11 per cent), the Netherlands (9 per cent) and France (7 per cent).

Raul Blanco, the Director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Spain as an Entrepreneurial Nation, confirmed: “The Break aims to create one of the most active communities of female entrepreneurs in Europe.”

“The objective is that it will continue to exist long after the programme and the Next Generation Funds have ended,” he added.

The aim is to create an ecosystem of mutual support, in which collaborations flourish to promote a more distributed economy.

