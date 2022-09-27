By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 16:46

Spain's water reserve at 32.5 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish Government

The reservoirs currently store 18,270 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water.

In the last week the storage decreased by 540 cubic hectometres (1 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, September 27.

The reserve by area is as follows:

Eastern Cantabrian is at 67.1 per cent.

Western Cantabrian at 56.2 per cent.

Mino-Sil at 45.1 per cent.

Galicia Coast at 53.1 per cent.

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 71.4 per cent.

Duero at 30 per cent.

Tagus at 35.9 per cent.

Guadiana at 23.7 per cent.

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 65.5 per cent.

Guadalete-Barbate at 23.3 per cent.

Guadalquivir at 20.3 per cent.

Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 39 per cent.

Segura at 33.9 per cent.

Jucar at 52.5 per cent.

Ebro at 37.2 per cent.

Internal basins of Catalonia at 36.9 per cent.

Rainfall has been abundant on the Mediterranean slope and has considerably affected the Atlantic slope.

The maximum occurred in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (A) with 124.3 mm (124.3 l/m²).

