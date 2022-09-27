By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 13:30
Teulada-Moraira Lions appoint a new President every July. Image: Philip Butterwoth and Janet Dane, Teulada-Moraira Lions
Janet has many years of experience with the club and has great ideas for continuing with the Lions’ activities in support of those in need, particularly in the local area.
To mark the handover of the chain of office, the Lions met at the outgoing President’s home, Philip Butterworth, for drinks and nibbles. The Lions would like to express their thanks to Philip for all his hard work in the 2021-2022 year and, fortunately, Philip will continue to work with the rest of the team.
There is always room for new and enthusiastic members.
Meetings are on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Martillo’s bar which is along from the Lions Den Charity Shop. This is situated a couple of doors away from Letters R Us beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket on the Centro Comercial, Moraira, just past the fountain roundabout on Ctra Moraira-Teulada.
Or, alternatively, visit the website at www.tmlions.com
