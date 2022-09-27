By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 15:39

The curse of an ingrown toenail. Image: NHS

An ingrown toenail is a common problem where the nail grows into the toe.



It can be painful, but there are things you can do to ease the pain.

You usually get an ingrown toenail on your big toe but you can get them on any toe. Symptoms may include a red, painful and swollen toe or a toenail that curves into your toe.

Ingrown toenails can also mean your toe gets infected.

Ways to help ingrown toenails include soaking your foot in warm, salty water to help soften the skin around your toe and reduce the chances of infection. Wearing wide, comfortable shoes or sandals can also help to lessen the pain.

You can help to prevent ingrown toenails by not cutting your toenails too short and when you do cut them, cut across the nail, not the edges.

Avoiding tight shoes and keeping your feet clean and thoroughly dry can also aid in prevention.

