By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 15:39
The curse of an ingrown toenail. Image: NHS
It can be painful, but there are things you can do to ease the pain.
You usually get an ingrown toenail on your big toe but you can get them on any toe. Symptoms may include a red, painful and swollen toe or a toenail that curves into your toe.
Ingrown toenails can also mean your toe gets infected.
Ways to help ingrown toenails include soaking your foot in warm, salty water to help soften the skin around your toe and reduce the chances of infection. Wearing wide, comfortable shoes or sandals can also help to lessen the pain.
You can help to prevent ingrown toenails by not cutting your toenails too short and when you do cut them, cut across the nail, not the edges.
Avoiding tight shoes and keeping your feet clean and thoroughly dry can also aid in prevention.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.