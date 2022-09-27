The Mediterranean’s only smooth jazz festival will return to Mallorca at the end of October

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 17:24

Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival is the only one of its kind on the island

A unique festival is returning to Mallorca at the end of October. Mallorca Smooth Jazz festival will take place in Sa Como between October 31 and November 6 and see smooth jazz fans from all over descend on the island for the Mediterranean’s only smooth jazz festival.

The event is set to be held at the prestigious five-star hotel, Protur Biomar Sensatori Resort, which will have all of its luxury facilities available for fans visiting for the festival. Located just 300 metres away from the beach and a National Park, and fully equipped with relaxing spa facilities, organisers are aiming to create a peaceful environment for lovers of smooth jazz.

This year’s festival is set to feature some big names in the smooth jazz genre including French guitarist Marc Antoine, acclaimed American jazz guitarist Norman Brown, saxophonist Phil Denny and British band, ‘Down to the Bone’. The festival will also see local talent take to the stage including duo Norbert Fimpel and Tolo Servera.

Tickets are already available online from the festival website at: http://mallorca.smoothjazzfestival.de/reservation/?lang=en