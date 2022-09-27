UPDATE: A new royal seal for King Charles and 4 Queen Elizabeth commemorative stamps

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 September 2022 • 8:50

King Charles III momogram - Image Buckingham Palace

08:50 (September 27). Royal Mail is rolling out four new stamps in memory of the Queen.

The new stamps, which bear four new pictures of the Queen, will soon appear in post offices across the country. Although full details have yet to be released it is thought the stamps will cover local and international post.

Stamps bearing the new King’s image are not expected to begin appearing until the new year, when the Royal Mail will begin phasing out those containing the queen’s image.

08:36 (September 27). The new royal seal for King Charles III, the royal cypher, has been revealed to the public as the official mourning period came to a close.

Announced late on Monday night, September 26, the royal cypher will begin appearing on government buildings, state documents and post boxes. The King will and the royal household will also use the cypher for stationery and franking.

It will also begin appearing on street furniture and other government-owned assets, although the government has said that it has no plans to make immediate changes but rather to introduce the cypher as and when items are replaced.

Designed by the College of Arms, the cypher combines His Majesty’s initial (C) with the letter R for Rex, the Latin word for King. Added to the cypher is the Roman numeral III, all finished off in gold.

King Charles III was offered a number of designs by the College of Arms, which was founded in 1484. The King was then able to choose his preferred design.

The College of Arms is made up of members of the royal household and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told Sky News that replacing the late Queen’s cypher will take time. “Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

“Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.”

In reality, the new royal seal for King Charles may never appear in places with some post boxes and buildings still retaining the royal cyphers of past Kings and Queens.

