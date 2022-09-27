Torremolinos hosts a special edition golf tournament in aid of the local Red Cross

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 12:22

Torremolinos set to host a golf tournament in aid of the Red Cross

Golfers will take to the green for charity on Saturday 1st of October in Torremolinos.

The Red Cross in Torremolinos is organising a golf tournament next Saturday at Miguel Ángel Jiménez Golf Academy. All proceeds from registration and fundraising activities will go towards helping refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and the homeless.

Announcing the competition, local minister for sports, Ramón Alcaide, expressed excitement for the event saying “that this is the perfect way to end a packed sports programme before the Feria de San Miguel festival in Torremolinos”. Alcaide also thanked the golf club for opening its green to competitors, describing it as the perfect location.

The president of Torremolinos Red Cross organisation, María Tardón thanked tournament sponsors and golfers, saying that all money raised will be used for the Red Cross’ crucial projects supporting vulnerable individuals in Torremolinos.

The competition is open to all amateur golfers registered with the Spanish federation. The top three finishers will receive trophies and there will be a prize raffle at the award ceremony. It costs €35 to enter as a golfer online: https://miguelangeljimenezgolfacademy.com