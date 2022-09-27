By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 18:36
Torrevieja to provide houses for stray cats. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall
The Department of Animal Protection at Torrevieja City Council is going to carry out the acquisition and placement of a total of 28 shelter huts for the feline colonies on the streets of the city, which will be distributed in the zones and areas where they are located.
This is an initiative that aims to improve the hygiene and protection of street feline colonies.
The associations “Alma de Gato”, “CES Project” and “Animalists Torrevieja” will help with the initiative which is part of the development of the programme to capture, sterilise, and return the animals.
The installation of the cat houses will improve the appearance of the meeting points of the colonies and their feeding. It will also focus on health control and the health management of stray cats, with the aim also of guaranteeing their well-being and population control.
In short, Torrevieja is trying to improve the coexistence of feline colonies in the urban environment.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
