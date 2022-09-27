By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 15:52
Walking for health. Image: NHS/UK
Sometimes overlooked as a form of exercise, walking briskly can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier.
You do not have to walk for hours. A brisk 10-minute daily walk has lots of health benefits and counts towards your recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise.
How do I know if I’m walking fast enough?
A brisk walk is about 3 miles an hour, which is faster than a stroll. You can tell you’re walking briskly if you can still talk but cannot sing the words to a song.
Before you start
Any shoes or trainers that are comfortable, provide adequate support and do not cause blisters will do.
If you start going for longer walks regularly, you may want to invest in a waterproof jacket and some specialist walking shoes for the more challenging routes.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
