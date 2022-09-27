Wide variety of rock bands to play Mallorca’s Atomic Garden in October

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 17:34

A popular rock festival returns with an explosion of different rock music styles!

A rock festival will return to Mallorca this October after being cancelled for two years due to pandemic restrictions.

Atomic Garden will be held during the last weekend of October in Palma de Mallorca on October 29. The festival has an exciting line-up to thrill any rock fan, including lots of fusion styles, blending rock with other musical genres. Organisers aim to include a wide variety of rock styles so fans can experiment further with their tastes.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Madrid-based punk rock band ‘Biznaga’, which takes inspiration from British rock bands such as ‘The Clash’ and ‘The Buzzcocks’. Also headlining the festival will be Barcelona band ‘Serpent’. Formed in 2016, the band also has a punk rock style with lots of emotion in their songs.

Also confirmed on this year’s lineup are local bands ‘The Distance’, with a distinctive ‘scream’ rock style, ‘NITA’, which combines pop and rock styles and ‘La Rage’ punk rock band.

The festival is open to all, but under 17s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are now available for purchase online from: https://megaentradas.com/evento/atomic-festival-2022?fbclid=IwAR0Vdo-uCqTuQ48hb_kNfWmqRjsWpnCSWNFLEHZkl6yrKEkerMOIh3w6IUg