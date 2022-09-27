By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 14:57

Xalo art holding 5th Art Cafe in l'Alfas del Pi. Image: Xalo Art

Following a short summer break, Xalo Art will be holding its 5th Art Cafe on October 6, starting at 6:00.PM.



The Art Cafe will take place in the Tucan Restaurant in l’Alfas del Pi which is next to Hotel Moli Boutique.

New to Xalo Art are artists Anca Raileanu, and Lizzie Forrester.

Anca is a silk painter who loves anything related to arts and crafts. Her paintings on silk are fresh and modern.

Lizzie Forester, a Teacher from Liverpool in the UK, has sold her paintings worldwide and won many awards. Lizzie works mainly in oils and watercolours.

For more information about the artists please visit www.xaloart.cafe or send an email to: [email protected]

