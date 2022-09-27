Yellow weather warning issued for next two days in Malaga, Granada, and Almeria provinces

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 22:16
Image of a sign warning of bad weather.
Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com
A yellow weather warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, for coastal phenomena in the Andalucian provinces of Malaga, Granada, and Almeria. It will be in place for two days from tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28.
Specifically, as detailed by the AEMET on its website, the notices will be in force from 2pm until the end of the day on the coasts of Malaga and Granada. On the Almeria Poniente coastline and Almeria capital, it will be from 8pm. Winds of force seven and waves of up to three metres are expected in each case.
Malaga province will start tomorrow with clear skies and very little change in the temperatures. Maximums will oscillate between 29°C in Marbella and Velez-Malaga, and 24°C in Ronda.
A drop in minimum temperatures will be more pronounced in the interior, where it could fall to 13°C. Westerly winds will increase in the afternoon with strong intervals on the coast.
On Thursday 29, the yellow warnings will continue from midday to 8pm due to coastal phenomena on the Malaga coast. As for the rest of the forecast, it is expected that the day will begin with slightly cloudy skies, which will be covered throughout the afternoon.
Showers are expected at the end of the day, generally weak and more likely and intense in the mountains in the interior of the province. Temperatures will fall, with minimums between 10°C and 18°C, while maximums will not exceed 28°C on the coasts. This drop will continue towards the beginning of the weekend.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
