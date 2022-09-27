Young designer wins fashion competition in Estepona with charismatic Andalucían collection

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 15:30

Batres’ collection mixes feminine style with mythological Andalucían designs

A young designer from Jaén won a fashion design competition in Estepona on Sunday September 25.

Estepona council presented Alberto Batres with the first prize at the competition held over the weekend at the Botánico-Orquidario park. The third edition of the fashion design competition received a great reception with the local public who showed up to view designs by eight finalists.

A judging panel, made up of fashion professionals and designers, chose Alberto Batres’ collection ‘Maricón de España’ which blends traditional Andalucían folklore with a feminine style of men’s clothing. The designer aims to reclaim a slur used against gay men with the title of his collection.

The second and third prizes were won by Iván Martín from Granada and Miguel Ángel Ocón from Málaga respectively.

Two models in the competition, Khadija Maga and Juan Esteban Ararat, were also awarded prizes for their participation modelling the collections.

The fashion design competition showcases new trends in Andalucía while maintaining links with traditional heritage and culture. This year’s competition was the sixth edition of the event and lasted for four days over the weekend.