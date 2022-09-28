 ALS patient to try to beat the Guinness World Record for disabled runners in a half marathon

By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 16:10
Jose María Caruana. Image: El Campello Town Hall
Lawyer, Jose María Caruana, suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) which is a degenerative disease of the motor neurons responsible for movement.
Jose, who is determined to overcome challenges despite his mobility difficulties, will participate in the event on board an adapted bicycle.
Jose has travelled hundreds of kilometres over the last few months throughout the Alicante region in an attempt to raise awareness of the disease and to call for more investment in research.
On this occasion, Jose is also supporting Hercules, a football club celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
Hercules’ directors have already given him a commemorative centenary T-shirt to wear at the half marathon in El Campello in which he will participate under the strict supervision of the local police.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
