 ALS patient to try to beat the Guinness World Record for disabled runners in a half marathon

By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 16:10

Jose María Caruana. Image: El Campello Town Hall

According to the Town Hall, the race is to take place on Sunday, October 2, in El Campello.

Lawyer, Jose María Caruana, suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) which is a degenerative disease of the motor neurons responsible for movement.

Jose, who is determined to overcome challenges despite his mobility difficulties, will participate in the event on board an adapted bicycle.

Jose has travelled hundreds of kilometres over the last few months throughout the Alicante region in an attempt to raise awareness of the disease and to call for more investment in research.

On this occasion, Jose is also supporting Hercules, a football club celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Hercules’ directors have already given him a commemorative centenary T-shirt to wear at the half marathon in El Campello in which he will participate under the strict supervision of the local police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.