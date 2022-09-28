By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 12:10

Austrian Foreign Ministry issues statement on "illegal" Russian referendum in Ukraine Credit: diy13/Shutterstock.com

The Austrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the “illegal” Russian referendum in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry shared their statement on the “illegal” Russian referendum in Ukraine on Twitter:

Statement of the Austrian Foreign Ministry on the illegal referenda on Ukrainian territory pic.twitter.com/3E5bfMOyZs — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) September 28, 2022

“Austria strongly condemns the illegal sham referenda to justify the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation. They present yet another serious attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“The sham referenda lack any legitimacy under international law and will not be recognised by us – just

like an annexation of Ukrainian territories will of course not be recognised.”

“With the violent attempt of the Russification of Ukraine, unacceptable nuclear threats and the partial

mobilisation announced last week, the Russian Federation continues to escalate its illegal war of aggression.”

“Food shortages and rising global energy prices are direct consequences of Russia’s war of aggression and are deliberately exacerbated by the irresponsible and cynical actions of the Russian Federation.”

“We call on the leadership of the Russian Federation to live up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and return to the negotiating table.”

“Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.”

The news comes after Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has celebrated the results of the referendum, while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

