Benalmádena Council invite residents to have their say in new climate change action plan

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 11:56

Benalmádena council open public consultation on climate change plan

Benalmádena council released their objectives for a community climate change action plan on September 27.

Public consultations will now take place to build a Municipal Plan against Climate Change, using council resources.

Councillor for the environment, Joaquín Villazón stated “Climate change is now a reality which the council must be directly involved in fighting”. He explained that consultations would take place in schools, public and social spaces so that local ideas about fighting climate change form an integral part of the community’s strategy against climate change.

Consultations will take place through face-to-face meetings as well as an online questionnaire with questions set by Andalucía’s autonomous government. Questions allow residents to present their own ideas on how to fight climate change and develop a community-centric response to implement regional climate law.

The four objectives of the plan are: