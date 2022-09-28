Bob Mortimer hospitalised, says he’s ‘not very well at the moment’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 23:32

Bob Mortimer - Image Farit-kicked-me-blogspot

The comedian Bob Mortimer has been hospitalised after he fell ill over the weekend.

Speaking on a Leicester Square podcast on Wednesday, September 28 Mortimer said that he hadn’t been well of late. Now 63, Mortimer said that he underwent a triple heart bypass in 2015 and had been overdoing it of late.

He said he has been working on a fishing show and that filming Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday proved too much. He added: “ I was in hospital on the Saturday. I’m sorry I shouldn’t have said that should I? It’s a real downer.”

The Sun also reported that he had spoken about suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, which he had initially been diagnosed with forty years ago. He said that had returned recently after living for decades without it.

He is believed to have said that the condition returned this month affecting his joints, hands and feet. Referring to his weight Mortimer confirmed that he is on steroids.

Since the heart operation, Mortimer has been open about his health saying: “It gives you a kick up the ­backside and gets things in perspective.”

The heart bypass is believed to have been an emergency operation with his arteries blocked more than 90 per cent.

Bob Mortimer who was hospitalised, is teamed up with his old comedy partner Paul Whitehouse to record the fifth season of the BBC Gone Fishing series.

