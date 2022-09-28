BREAKING: EU proposes new Russian sanctions and oil price cap

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 16:51

The EU has proposed new Russian sanctions after the country held sham referendums in occupied territories within Ukraine, referendums intended to legitimise their invasion.

Announcing the proposals on Wednesday, September 28 EU President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We propose further import bans for Russian products” adding that the list of export products that are restricted is also to be expanded.

Included in the package is a legal price cap on oil imported from Russia as are sanctions against more individuals, with names due to be provided by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell within the next 24 hours.

More details to be provided as they become available.

