By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 23:25

Multiple victims have been reported after a shooting incident in a school complex in East Oakland, California.

 

At least six people are believed to have been injured, with three in a critical condition, this evening, Wednesday, September 28, after a shooting incident at a high school complex in East Oakland, California.

The incident was confirmed by Oakland Police on its official social media profile. It is thought that the suspected gunman is still at large. According to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the shooting occurred at Sojourner Truth Independent Study School and all six injured were adults aged between 18 and 50.

The block where the incident occurred houses multiple schools on Fontaine Street in the city located on the east side of San Francisco Bay. Sojourner Truth Independent Study, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and BayTech Charter School are all in the same 8200 block. Highland Hospital has confirmed receiving at least three victims.

Oakland Police have urged the public to avoid the area until the situation can be contained. Deputies from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office have been deployed to the scene to assist with the incident. Parents have been asked by the police to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine for reunification.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

