By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 13:06
BREAKING NEWS: Belarus' Ministry of Defence announces sudden check of combat readiness
Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com
Belarus’ Ministry of Defence announced the sudden check of combat readiness on their official telegram channel stating:
“The unscheduled inspection of 06752 military unit readiness has started today in accordance with the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Training Plan which will be carried out within a month.”
“The check will work through a number of issues, the main of which will be the conscription and retraining of conscripts, removal from storage of military and special equipment to check their combat readiness.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to discuss various topics including the global market ban on fertilisers, as reported on Monday, September 26.
Putin stated: “We have concrete plans in some areas, in some major projects. You and I have already talked about this before. In general, the Government has prepared these projects for implementation. We will discuss all of this. I am very glad to see you. You are welcome.”
In addition, UK Geneva Ambassador Simon Manley delivered a statement on the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as their support of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 23.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
