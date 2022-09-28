“And then it looked like we grazed it.

“The captain hasn’t really told us much except we are going back to the gate due to a technical issue.

 

“But the last communication was about 45 mins ago.”

Other passengers said that information was scant with the captain and crew remaining tight-lipped about what has happened, although it appears that the flight will be cancelled.

 

No statement has as yet been issued by either the airline or the emergency services and no confirmation has been received that an emergency has been declared. Departure boards on the airport’s website still show the Korean plane had taxied.

