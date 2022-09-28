By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 22:53

An emergency has been declared at Heathrow Airport after two planes taxing on the apron collided.

Passengers on the plane spoken to MyLondon News suggests that the wing of one plane hit the other, but that the damage was not serious.

According to passengers spoken to by the Mirror, it appears the one plane passed by the other too close resulting in the wing scraping the other. A passenger in the taxing Korean Air plane said: “I was watching out the window thinking we were awful close to the tail for a parked plane.