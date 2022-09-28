By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 22:53
Footage on social media this evening Wednesday, September 28 suggests that two airliners collided around 8 pm resulting in emergency crews being scrambled to the scene.
According to reports that have yet to be confirmed by Heathrow Airport, an Icelandic Air and a Korean Air plane were involved. The airport has, however, confirmed the incident saying that the two planes were not involved in a head-on collision but that one aircraft scraped the side of the other.
Passengers on the plane spoken to MyLondon News suggests that the wing of one plane hit the other, but that the damage was not serious.
According to passengers spoken to by the Mirror, it appears the one plane passed by the other too close resulting in the wing scraping the other. A passenger in the taxing Korean Air plane said: “I was watching out the window thinking we were awful close to the tail for a parked plane.
“And then it looked like we grazed it.
“The captain hasn’t really told us much except we are going back to the gate due to a technical issue.
“But the last communication was about 45 mins ago.”
No statement has as yet been issued by either the airline or the emergency services and no confirmation has been received that an emergency has been declared. Departure boards on the airport’s website still show the Korean plane had taxied.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.