Bulgaria, Poland, and Estonia advise their citizens to get out of Russia as soon as possible

By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 5:16

Image of Red Square in Moscow. Credit: Google maps - Константин Дзеранов

Citizens from Bulgaria, Poland, and Estonia have all been advised by their respective governments to leave Russia.

On Tuesday, September 27, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised all of its citizens to urgently leave the territory of Russia. They were urged to use all possible means of movement in connection with the current complicated travel situation in the country.

Those who decided to remain in Russia were advised to “exercise increased vigilance, avoid places of mass gathering of people, and closely monitor the development of the situation”. If necessary, Bulgarians are asked to contact the embassy in Moscow or the consulate general in St. Petersburg.

Later the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland advised its citizens to do exactly the same. It also issued the recommendation for Poles not to travel to Russian territory for any reason. Those who are already in the Russian Federation either permanently, or on holiday, were told it was safer to return to their homeland immediately.

With regards to the current political situation, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the “highest level of threat”. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Estonia made a similar call for its citizens to get out of Russia, as reported by nashaniva.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.