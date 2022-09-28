By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 18:40
Conference aimed at providing tools and knowledge for entrepreneurs in Elda. Image: Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock.com
The councillor for Economic Development, Industry and Employment, Silvia Ibanez, confirmed the aims of the workshop are to “learn the initial steps to verify that a business idea is realistic and has viability.”
“To know what are the typical mistakes when it comes to entrepreneurship, how to translate an idea into a profitable business model and how to use digital channels to attract new customers”.
Silva added: “The workshop is aimed at local entrepreneurs and SMEs who, through Elda City Council, will be able to learn about agile methodologies to implement in the development of their business ideas and digital sales techniques for attracting new customers to make their projects profitable.”
This is a free event promoted and funded by the Generalitat Valenciana through IVACE, within its policy of supporting innovative entrepreneurship.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.