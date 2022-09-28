By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 18:40

Conference aimed at providing tools and knowledge for entrepreneurs in Elda. Image: Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock.com

Idelsa’s facilities in the Casa Grande del Jardin de la Musica in Elda will host the conference ‘Practical keys to entrepreneurship in 2022’ on October 4, from 10:00.AM to 1:00.PM

The councillor for Economic Development, Industry and Employment, Silvia Ibanez, confirmed the aims of the workshop are to “learn the initial steps to verify that a business idea is realistic and has viability.”

“To know what are the typical mistakes when it comes to entrepreneurship, how to translate an idea into a profitable business model and how to use digital channels to attract new customers”.

Silva added: “The workshop is aimed at local entrepreneurs and SMEs who, through Elda City Council, will be able to learn about agile methodologies to implement in the development of their business ideas and digital sales techniques for attracting new customers to make their projects profitable.”

This is a free event promoted and funded by the Generalitat Valenciana through IVACE, within its policy of supporting innovative entrepreneurship.

