Covid data in Spain show the accumulated incidence rate is dropping steadily

By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 0:57

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain show that the incidence rate is still falling steadily.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, September 27, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities to the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network.

This latest report showed that a total of 8,761 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of infections to 13,412,263.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants continues to decline and currently stands at 141.78 points. At seven days, it is 70.21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Within the vulnerable population group – the group over 80 – the incidence is the highest, standing at 196.66 at 14 days, and 94.10 cases at seven days.

Another 75 deaths from Covid-19 have been added since last Friday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths in Spain from the virus to 114,084.

The global fatality rate of the pandemic in people over 60 years of age stands at 3.7 per cent, while the positivity of coronavirus tests in this range is 14.58 per cent. There are currently 2,332 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, of which 143 are in the ICU.

