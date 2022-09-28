By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 14:30

Denia to provide 225 new free public parking spaces. Image: Denia Town Hall

Denia Town Hall is planning to develop two new plots of land for free public parking, the Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, September 28.

Work began the week commencing Monday, September 19, on a 400-metre squared plot located on the corners of Calle Francisca Morento and Calle Ramon.

The space will accommodate up to 25 cars and the work is expected to be completed next week.

In addition, Denia gave the green light to start work on the development of a plot of land in the industrial estate area (Partida Madrigueres) to be used as a public car park.

The plot, of approximately 6,000 metres square, will have the capacity to park 200 cars.

