By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 14:30
Denia to provide 225 new free public parking spaces. Image: Denia Town Hall
Work began the week commencing Monday, September 19, on a 400-metre squared plot located on the corners of Calle Francisca Morento and Calle Ramon.
The space will accommodate up to 25 cars and the work is expected to be completed next week.
In addition, Denia gave the green light to start work on the development of a plot of land in the industrial estate area (Partida Madrigueres) to be used as a public car park.
The plot, of approximately 6,000 metres square, will have the capacity to park 200 cars.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.