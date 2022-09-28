By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 18:46

Elche's Espacio Hernandiano to give a voice to writers. Image: Elche Town Hall

To commemorate the anniversary of Miguel Hernandez’s birth Elche proposes to give a voice to writers with its new programme.

Elche’s Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton, confirmed a total of 16 activities will begin on Friday, September 30.

The Councillor added: “The Espacio Hernandiano continues to consolidate as a space dedicated to literature, poetic dialogue, research and journalism.”

“This space attracts literary artists not only from Elche but also from the international scene.”

Throughout 2021 more than 1,000 passed through the cultural centre and the season from January to June this year has already welcomed more than 700. It is expected that an increase of 20 per cent of the public will attend this year compared to last year.”

A tribute to Miguel Hernandez will be held on Saturday, October 29 with a conference entitled “La Noche Hernandiana.”

