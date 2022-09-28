Four female University of Malaga students survive fatal Galapagos Islands shipwreck

Four young female students from the University of Malaga have survived a horrendous shipwreck experience in the Galapagos Islands. The incident occurred last Sunday, September 25, as they were making the two and a half hours journey between the islands of Isabela and Santa Cruz.

Ana, Estefania, Marina, and Yaiza, aged between 22 and 26 years, suddenly found themselves on a boat that was starting to flood and sink. They were still around one mile from the coastline, and it was the middle of the night in a rough sea.

The girls had no alternative but to jump into the freezing cold Pacific Ocean as the vessel was going under. Luckily, another boat was in the vicinity and they managed to swim to safety. It also helped locate and save other passengers from the sea.

Their terrifying experience was related by Enrique Viguera, a UMA professor who coordinates one of the projects in which the young women participate. The four girls are postgraduate students and had been in the Galapagos since August as part of an international cooperation scholarship linked to two projects.

One was to identify by molecular techniques the invasive species that pose a risk for food, native flora and fauna. The second project was oriented toward the conservation of the vegetation of the islands.