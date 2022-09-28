By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 11:24

Government of Georgia wants to put an end to the Russian occupation of Georgian lands. Image: Kharkhan Oleg/Shutterstock.com

THE Georgian government wants to put an end to the Russian occupation of Georgian lands, according to the Chairman of Georgia’s Parliament, Georgia Papuashvili on Wednesday, September 28.

After the events in Ukraine, Western politicians perceive Russia’s threats more “soberly”, according to Papuashvili, who said that the de-occupation of Georgian lands has become more real.

“Now many foreign politicians are talking with regret about what the Georgian people have been talking about for years – the risks posed by Russia in terms of global security and especially regional security,” Papuashlvili said.

“They did not believe in it until the risk approached the borders of Europe. It is good that now it is perceived from a different perspective.”

One of the main tasks of the current Georgian government is to put an end to the Russian occupation of Georgian lands, as reported by Censor.net.

He added: “This is the policy that the Georgian Dream has been pursuing for the last 10 years, and this is what ensures peace in our country.”

Earlier on Wednesday, September 28, there were reports of a humanitarian disaster at the Russian Georgian border as many people have run out of food.

The news comes after video footage of huge queues of Russians at the Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders with Russia, allegedly fleeing mobilisation began to circulate online, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

On Tuesday, September 27, a state of emergency was said to be imposed in North Ossetia on the border with Georgia due to the influx of Russians from other regions after the announcement of partial mobilisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.