By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 7:16

Head of Donetsk People's Republic claims results of Russia's referendum are "tremendous" Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

The Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic spoke on the results of Russia’s referendum for disputed territories with Ukraine on Wednesday, September 28.

Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic spoke on the results of Russia’s referendum on his official Telegram stating:

“The referendum took place and the result is tremendous.”

“Thank you for such unanimous ardent support of the Donetsk People’s Republic joining the Russian Federation.”

The first results of referendum voting at polling stations in Russia on joining the Russian Federation, have been published, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

The DPR’s accession to Russia was supported by 98.35% after more than 22.48% of the protocols were processed.

The accession of the LPR to Russia following the results of processing 21.11% of protocols was supported by 97.83%.

The accession of Zaporizhzhia region to Russia following the results of processing of 29% of protocols was supported by 97.79%.

Joining of Kherson region to the Russian Federation following the results of processing of 28% of protocols was supported by 97,05%.

The news comes after reports that thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

In addition, wives of mobilised soldiers in the Donetsk region have allegedly complained to Denis Pushilin, the Head of the DPR that Chechen soldiers from the “Kadyrov regiment” raped them, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

