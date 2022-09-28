His Majesty The King Charles III issues message to Canada on storm Fiona

By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 12:59

His Majesty The King Charles III issues message to Canada on storm FionaCredit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO

His Majesty The King Charles III issued a message to Canada’s Governor General on storm Fiona, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

His Majesty The King Charles III message to Canada regarding storm Fiona was published by the Royal Family and read:

“The King has sent the following message to Governor General Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon following the devastation of storm Fiona”:

“My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.”

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.”

“We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild.”

The news follows reports that Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico where the entire electricity supply went down for its 3.3 million inhabitants.

