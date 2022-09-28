By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 13:53

HRH Prince Philip's second hand caravan. Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Broadway Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, situated on the edge of one of the loveliest of the Cotswolds golden-stone villages in England, is home to a historic caravan.

The Goods Shed at Broadway Club Campsite was built in 1904 for the Great Western Railway (GWR), according to the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Today this historic building is home to the world’s first purpose-built leisure touring caravan, the Wanderer, and the caravan owned by the Club’s former Patron, HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

The seemingly normal 1993 Fleetwood Garland caravan owned by HRH Prince Philip was purchased second-hand in 1998 for use when Prince Philip was competing in carriage driving events, a sport which he pioneered.

As the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Patron since 1952, Prince Philip had regularly attended Club campsites and events, reportedly exploring members’ caravans enthusiastically and assessing them for their practicality.

After taking up the sport of carriage driving in 1973, caravans offered a private space for The Duke and his team to prepare and relax during competitions.

Originally built in 1993, the Fleetwood Garland contained the luxuries expected of a 1990’s caravan. Powered by gas and electric, it included a shower room with a cassette toilet, a hot and cold-water system plus a kitchen fitted with a hob, grill, oven and refrigerator.

The Duke’s caravan was collected from Windsor Castle in 2018 and entered into the care of the Club.

