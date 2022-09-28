By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 8:31

Huge day for Ukraine with 400 Russian soldiers liquidated in latest combat losses update Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, September 28, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 28 September. About 58,150 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/Rz0lwJFAqK — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 28, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 58,150 after another 400 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed six more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2,312 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of 12 Russian UAVs, three artillery systems and eight Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia is shelling the positions of Ukraine’s troops along the contact line, continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk oblast and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions.

Russia is striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, Russia has launched 10 missile and 17 air strikes, carried out more than 105 MLRS attacks.

More than 40 settlements were affected by enemy fire. In particular, Kharkiv, Slovyiansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolayiv, Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

Aviation of the Defence Forces made 17 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, 3 strongholds and 7 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

In addition, during the day, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed an enemy aircraft, 6 UAVs and 1 Х-59 guided air missile.

Missile troops and artillery hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 4 warehouses with ammunition, positions of anti-aircraft defense and radio-electronic warfare, in particular, the automated jamming station “Zhitel”.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Tuesday, September 26.

