In celebration of World Bird Day Novelda to hold a bird of prey event

By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 17:42

Councillor for the Environment, Lourdes Abad. Image: Ayuntamiento de Novelda

World Bird Day is to be celebrated with activities in the Parque del Oeste in Novelda on Sunday, October 2, between 10:00.AM and 12:00.AM.

The event which will be carried out by an expert bander, approved by the Spanish Ornithological Society, is aimed at anyone interested in increasing their knowledge of the local natural environment.

The councillor for the Environment, Lourdes Abad, has encouraged the public to participate in “an activity with a scientific and educational character.”

Those interested in the activity can obtain further information from the Department of the Environment, by phoning 965 60 54 49 or by email [email protected]

