By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 7:41

Mazda Motor Corporation planning to exit Russia due to supply problems Credit: EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.com

Mazda Motor Corporation is negotiating a complete cessation of operations in Russia due to supply problems, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Japan’s Mazda Motor Corporation is planning to completely withdraw from Russia due to supply problems, according to Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS.

“We are in the process of consultations about withdrawal from Russia with our partner, Sollers, and other interested organisations,” a Mazda Motor spokesman said.

“This is an apt description of the current situation with our operations in Russia.”

“Since spring, parts and units have stopped arriving at our plant, and production has been halted there since April because of this. Prospects for resuming production have not been determined.”

“Therefore, it was concluded that it is now difficult to conduct production in Russia,” stated the press officer.

Mazda Motor saw Russia as one of its most important markets, and in 2012 began producing its cars in Vladivostok as part of a joint venture with Sollers.

The company assembled the CX-5 and CX-9 crossovers and the Mazda 6 sedan. However, the supply chain for the necessary parts and assemblies was broken amid sanctions against Russia.

