By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 7:41
Mazda Motor Corporation planning to exit Russia due to supply problems Credit: EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.com
Japan’s Mazda Motor Corporation is planning to completely withdraw from Russia due to supply problems, according to Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS.
“We are in the process of consultations about withdrawal from Russia with our partner, Sollers, and other interested organisations,” a Mazda Motor spokesman said.
“This is an apt description of the current situation with our operations in Russia.”
“Since spring, parts and units have stopped arriving at our plant, and production has been halted there since April because of this. Prospects for resuming production have not been determined.”
“Therefore, it was concluded that it is now difficult to conduct production in Russia,” stated the press officer.
Mazda Motor saw Russia as one of its most important markets, and in 2012 began producing its cars in Vladivostok as part of a joint venture with Sollers.
The company assembled the CX-5 and CX-9 crossovers and the Mazda 6 sedan. However, the supply chain for the necessary parts and assemblies was broken amid sanctions against Russia.
Danish toy company LEGO previously terminated its commercial activities in Russia, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.
In addition, huge queues were reported at H&M in Moscow’s Metropolis shopping centre, before the company exited Russia for good, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.
