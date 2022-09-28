Heartbreak as one-year-old dies after suffering sudden brain aneurysm on Italian beach

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 12:27

Taranto, Province of Taranto, Italy. Image: Aron Marinelli/ Unsplash

HEARTBREAKING news coming out of Italy on Wednesday, September 28 after it was revealed that a one-year-old boy had died after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm on an Italian beach.

The one-year-old had been on holiday in the province of Taranto, a coastal city in southern Italy, when he suffered a sudden brain aneurysm and was rushed to hospital.

The boy was placed in a coma, where he spent 10 days before tragically dying on the morning of Tuesday, September 27.

He was playing with his four-year-old brother on the beach in Torre Ovo when he suddenly fell ill, as reported by bigodino.it on Wednesday, September 28.

According to the Italian news outlet, doctors stabilised the young boy before urgently transporting him to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto.

The parents of the boy suspected that he may have been hit in the head with a football, however, doctors ruled that out as there were no impact marks.

A CT scan on the child later revealed that he had brain damage, caused by a ruptured aneurysm.

The news comes after Italian actor Bruno Arena, who suffered a serious brain aneurysm in 2013 during the recording of an episode of Zelig, died at the age of 65 on Wednesday, September 28.

