By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 8:48

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks with Harvard University students and lecturers Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with students and lectures from Harvard University, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine shared the news of his conversation with Harvard University students and lecturers on his official Telegram channel stating:

“I’ve had a conversation with students and lecturers of Harvard on two important topics: what we all strive for – peace, and what allows us to realize our aspirations – leadership.”

“Leadership without prevention is not complete. Without the ability to act in advance. Without the ability to hit when you see that you are about to be hit.”

“Even the best teamwork post hoc does not give you the opportunities you have when you know how to use the moment for preventive actions. When you know how to act first.”

“The free world is definitely stronger than any aggressors and terrorists. The free world will definitely prevail in this confrontation with Russia. We will be able to restore peace – I have no doubt about it.”

“But the answer to the question of when this will happen depends on the answer to the question of how often we will act first.”

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

